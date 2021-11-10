4 suspects sought after shooting in Flagstaff

One person was injured in a shooting on Tuesday near Walker Street and Lockett Avenue.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Police Department is searching for four suspects accused of being involved in a shooting on Tuesday.

Police have identified Aryhonna Hasam, Brooks Moore, Shawn Olds, and Daniel Lopez as the suspects who are wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting reported near Walker Street and Lockett Avenue.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting and was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to call Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media. Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed