4 suspects arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old in Coolidge

Coolidge police said the four suspects ranged in age from 14 to 19.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — The Coolidge Police Department has arrested four subjects for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl last week.

Miyka Crawford died after she was shot at around midnight on Jan. 19 at a home near 1st Street and Coolidge Avenue.

On Wednesday, police said it had arrested two teenage boys, a 14-year-old girl and 19-year-old Derrick Manual, for allegedly being involved in the shooting.

Two suspects are from Gilbert; one is from Casa Grande, and the fourth lives in Laveen.

Coolidge police are planning to file charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and drive-by shooting against all four suspects.

"This incident was a senseless and tragic event that should have never happened. We can only hope that by taking these four suspects off the streets that Miyka’s family will find some sort of comfort and peace," Coolidge Police Chief Harry Grizzle said in a statement.