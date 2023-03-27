4 robbers sentenced to prison for stealing $1.5M from Glendale store

The defendants robbed a jewelry store last March and zip-tied some of the people inside as they stole $1.5 million in cash and merchandise.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The four suspects who attempted to steal $1.5 million in cash and merchandise from a Glendale jewelry store have all been sentenced to prison.

A Maricopa County judge has recently sentenced the last of the four defendants who were involved in a robbery last March at a Jared jewelry store near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

The robbers zip-tied some of the people inside the store and threatened them with a gun. The four suspects attempted to flee with $1.5 million in stolen goods but were quickly detained by police.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said each defendant pleaded guilty to burglary and armed robbery.

The four defendants have been given the following prison sentences:

Gary Wayne Freeny- 10.5 years

Monta Lamont Harris- 11.25 years

Deandre Donte Haven- 7 years

Kenneth Ray Walton Jr- 8 years

“The victims in this case lived through terrifying moments as they feared for their lives at the hands of criminals,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement. “Our office was relentless in the pursuit of justice for those nine individuals inside the store; the money and jewelry taken were recovered.”

