PHOENIX — Thirty-four people have been arrested so far in connection to the looting of Scottsdale Fashion Square last month, police announced Friday.

Detectives arrested eight more people in recent days, it was announced.

The eight people who were arrested were:

Angelo Brady II, 24, arrested for trespassing

Madison Mateevici-Dailey, 18, arrested for possessing stolen property and trafficking stolen property

Ariana Burrell, 24, arrested for possessing stolen property and trafficking stolen property

Tyree Eubanks, 35, arrested for trafficking stolen property, possessing stolen property and weapons violation

17-year-old boy arrested for trafficking stolen property, possessing stolen property and trespassing

Juvenile female arrested for possessing stolen property and trespassing

Second juvenile female arrested for criminal damage

Male juvenile was arrested for theft

The Scottsdale Police Department said the total number of people who were arrested for crimes during the May 30 and May 21 "civil unrest" is now at 34.

The investigation is ongoing.

Audio from the 911 calls from the incident were recently released, giving a look into the chaos that unfolded in Scottsdale when the looting began

Calls from May 30 detailed what people witnessed on the ground as others started vandalizing and looting Scottsdale Fashion Square.

“Rioters just broke the front glass doors to Fashion Square and they’re flooding in right now near Shake Shack, and there’s not a cop anywhere nearby,” one caller told a dispatcher.