PHOENIX — Thirty-four people have been arrested so far in connection to the looting of Scottsdale Fashion Square last month, police announced Friday.
Detectives arrested eight more people in recent days, it was announced.
The eight people who were arrested were:
- Angelo Brady II, 24, arrested for trespassing
- Madison Mateevici-Dailey, 18, arrested for possessing stolen property and trafficking stolen property
- Ariana Burrell, 24, arrested for possessing stolen property and trafficking stolen property
- Tyree Eubanks, 35, arrested for trafficking stolen property, possessing stolen property and weapons violation
- 17-year-old boy arrested for trafficking stolen property, possessing stolen property and trespassing
- Juvenile female arrested for possessing stolen property and trespassing
- Second juvenile female arrested for criminal damage
- Male juvenile was arrested for theft
The Scottsdale Police Department said the total number of people who were arrested for crimes during the May 30 and May 21 "civil unrest" is now at 34.
The investigation is ongoing.
Audio from the 911 calls from the incident were recently released, giving a look into the chaos that unfolded in Scottsdale when the looting began
Calls from May 30 detailed what people witnessed on the ground as others started vandalizing and looting Scottsdale Fashion Square.
“Rioters just broke the front glass doors to Fashion Square and they’re flooding in right now near Shake Shack, and there’s not a cop anywhere nearby,” one caller told a dispatcher.
RELATED: 'You need police there right now': 911 calls detail chaos that unfolded as people looted Scottsdale Fashion Square
The mall has since reopened. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.