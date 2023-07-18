30-year-old gets 2 life sentences for deadly Laveen home invasion

The 2018 home invasion in Laveen resulted in the deaths of two people.

PHOENIX — A 30-year-old man has received two life sentences for his role in a violent Laveen home invasion that resulted in the deaths of two people.

A jury found Benny Brooks III guilty of 16 felony counts in May for the deadly incident that occurred in June 2018 at a residence near 51st and South Mountain avenues.

Brooks and two other men invaded the home wearing ski masks and armed with handguns. The men tied up the home's residents and threatened to kill them, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Matthew Corral, one of the home's residents, managed to free himself. He then grabbed one of the attacker's guns and fatally shot one of the three attackers.

In response, Brooks fatally shot Corral and up to 24 rounds of gunfire were shot during the exchange.

Brooks was sentenced this week and received the maximum sentence for his crimes. He was given two concurrent life sentences and an additional 25 years for the other charges.

