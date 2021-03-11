30 arrested for alleged child sex crimes across the Valley

The arrests were made during Operation "Deja Boo" conducted by the Arizona Attorney General's Office, according to Mesa police.

MESA, Ariz. — Multiple agencies throughout the Valley, backed by the Arizona Attorney General's Office, made 30 arrests for sex-related crimes against children throughout the month of October.

Operation "Deja Boo" targeted sex buyers involved in child sex trafficking and those with the intent of luring minors for sexual exploitation.

The Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler and Tempe police departments all participated, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The agencies also worked in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigation teams.

The Mesa Police Department asks that if anyone has information on sex trafficking victims or suspects, they should contact their local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

