PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a child was hurt during random gunfire on New Year's Eve.

Police responded to a home around 9:30 p.m. near W. Roosevelt Street and N. 31st Avenue.

Officers found a three-year-old child injured by a "fragment from a projectile."

The child's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Investigators believe the fragments came from random gunfire.

Police are still looking for suspects. No one else was injured.

