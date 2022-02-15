3-vehicle crash ends with a truck in a pool, another flipped over in Goodyear

Police believe impairment was a factor in a crash that ended with a pick-up truck in landing in a backyard pool.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A crash involving three vehicles ended with a truck landing in a backyard pool, another vehicle flipped over and three people hospitalized in Goodyear.

Calls came into the department reporting for a collision near the intersection of Centerra Drive and Jefferson Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the city's police department said.

One of the vehicles was in a backyard pool, another was flipped on its side and the third vehicle had a woman pinned inside, police said. The woman had to be extracted from the driver's seat and was taken to the hospital with significant but non-life-threatening leg injuries.

The other two drivers were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The driver of the pick-up truck in the pool is facing possible DUI and aggravated assault charges once released from the hospital, the department said. Officers are also investigating road rage as a factor in the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous