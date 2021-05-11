x
Crime

3 teens shot, one dead in west Phoenix

Phoenix police said the teenagers were shot Friday night near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man died and two teenagers were injured after a shooting Friday night near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. 

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of North 27th Avenue. 

Three victims had sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. One of the victims, 18-year-old Manuel Alejandro Covarrubias, died from his injuries. 

Police did not disclose how severely the other victims, ages 15 and 17, were injured from the shooting.

Phoenix police said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to call 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.  

