3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals and invaded an Arizona home, police say

One of the suspects allegedly assaulted two of the home's residents with a baseball bat.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Arizona men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officers and invading a residence in Mohave County.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Golden Valley after three men identified themselves as with the U.S. Marshals Office and demanded entry inside a home on Santa Maria Road.

All three men wore face masks and camouflaged clothing, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The home's occupants asked for the men to show identification. After the men refused to comply, they forced their way inside the residence, MCSO said.

The three subjects were armed with a shotgun, a rifle, two handguns, and a baseball bat. One of the suspects allegedly used the bat to physically assault two of the home's occupants.

The three men then fled the scene and the two injured residents were taken to the hospital. They're expected to survive.

MCSO later identified Golden Valley residents Mark Hutchins Jr., 35, and Jason Wortman, 46, as two of the suspects allegedly involved in the home invasion.

The third suspect, 60-year-old Humberto Perez of Golden Valley, was arrested in Las Vegas.

Perez's estranged wife lived at the Santa Maria residence and he had recently been served an order of protection due to domestic violence issues, deputies said.

Perez allegedly persuaded Wortman and Hutchins to help him get inside his wife's home and collect some property.

The three suspects are facing charges of burglary and aggravated assault.

Up to Speed