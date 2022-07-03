3 shot after argument at west Phoenix apartment turns violently

It happened inside a complex near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix around 6 p.m.

PHOENIX — A violent argument inside a Phoenix apartment on Sunday led to three people getting shot.

Two men were yelling at each other when both of them pulled at a gun and fired at each other, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Both men and another woman inside the apartment were wounded.

All three of them were rushed to a hospital where police say they expected to survive.

They have not been identified.

Police are still in the area investigating what led up to the shooting and if any criminal charges will be filed.

