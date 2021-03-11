3 security guards shot after fight outside West Phoenix bar; shooter at large

Police say the guards were in some sort of altercation with a group of people before they were shot.

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot three security guards outside a bar in West Phoenix Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Purple Turtle Sports Bar near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting call in the area.

Police said the guards were in some sort of altercation with a group of people before they were shot.

Officials said two of the guards suffered life-threatening injuries and the third is expected to survive.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.