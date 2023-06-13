Man pleads guilty to helping Officer Moldovan's alleged shooter cheat background check to buy gun

Three people have pleaded guilty to helping supply firearms to Essa Williams, the man accused of shooting Officer Tyler Moldovan several times in 2021.

PHOENIX — Three people have pleaded guilty to helping to supply firearms to the man accused of shooting Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan eight times in December 2021, federal officials said.

Essa Williams was taken into custody shortly after he allegedly shot the young officer several times near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Dec. 14, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona announced Tuesday that Williams' mother, 51-year-old Erika LaRae Williams, had recently pleaded guilty to making false statements while buying a firearm.

In September 2020, Williams allegedly bought a Taurus G3 pistol and made it appear the weapon was for herself. But prosecutors claim Williams actually bought the gun for her son, who had been released from prison a few months prior.

Alice Berdicchia, 24, has also pleaded guilty to giving Essa Williams a gun a few weeks before the Moldovan shooting. Prosecutors said Berdicchia allegedly knew Williams was not legally authorized to possess a firearm at this time.

Dwayne Keith Anderson, 51, has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting after he allegedly helped Essa Williams skirt around a background check to purchase a 9mm pistol.

The day before Moldovan was shot, Williams allegedly texted info about another person's identity to Anderson, which he then used to complete a background check and sell the gun to Williams.

Phoenix police detectives found the gun Anderson sold to Williams on the back seat of Williams' vehicle on Dec. 14, 2021.

Prosecutors said none of the guns Erika Williams, Anderson, or Berdicchia gave to Essa Williams were used to allegedly shoot Moldovan.

The officer was initially placed on life support after the shooting and has undergone several months of physical therapy to recover from his injuries.

All three defendants tied to Essa Williams will be sentenced later this year and each could face years in prison. Essa Williams' criminal charges against Moldovan remain pending in Maricopa County.