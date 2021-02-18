3 people shot dead, including infant, inside Sierra Vista apartment

Police didn’t say what the circumstances of the shooting were, but investigators say no suspects are wanted right now.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — A 5-month-old infant was among three people who were found shot to death inside a Sierra Vista apartment, authorities announced Thursday.

Police say they received calls of a suspicious situation at Port Royale Apartments near Colombo Avenue and Commerce Drive around noon Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found three bodies inside an apartment, each with a single gunshot wound.

They were identified as 47-year-old Gerardo De La Torre, 30-year-old Raquel De La Santos De La Torre, and a 5-month-old infant.

