Police: 3 people shot after argument in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — An argument violently escalated into a shooting that left three people injured in north Phoenix Monday night.
The shooting happened near Beardsley Road and 23rd Avenue just before 8 p.m. Police say some sort of dispute led to two men and a woman being shot.
All three of them were rushed to a hospital, and police say the woman may have life-threatening injuries.
Police are in the area working to understand what led up to the argument and shooting.
