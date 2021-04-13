Police: 3 people shot after argument in north Phoenix

The shooting happened near Beardsley Road and 23rd Avenue just before 8 p.m.

PHOENIX — An argument violently escalated into a shooting that left three people injured in north Phoenix Monday night.

The shooting happened near Beardsley Road and 23rd Avenue just before 8 p.m. Police say some sort of dispute led to two men and a woman being shot.

All three of them were rushed to a hospital, and police say the woman may have life-threatening injuries.

Police are in the area working to understand what led up to the argument and shooting.