PHOENIX — Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in west Phoenix.

Police say the shooting happened at a house near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 7 p.m.

Two men in their 30s were hospitalized and firefighters say both are in extremely critical condition. A 19-year-old man was also shot and is stable.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.