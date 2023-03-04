Death investigation underway after bodies of 3 people found in Mesa apartment

Mesa police said the bodies of three people have been found in an apartment near Broadway and Alma School roads.

MESA, Ariz. — Three people have been found dead inside an apartment in Mesa, according to authorities.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the people were found just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night near Broadway and Alma School roads after police received a call about a possible shooting.

The names of the individuals will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, according to police.

Police said they do not have information about a suspect.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses on scene and will be working throughout the night gathering information.

Police said they expect to release additional information Tuesday morning.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area as detectives investigate the crime scene.

This is a developing story; additional detail will be added as they become available.

Mesa Police are working a crime scene in the area of 600 W 8th Avenue. Three people found deceased in an apartment. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/kQlgJzZkbk — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 4, 2023

