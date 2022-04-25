3 men arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old in Ahwatukee

Officials said the men were arrested for multiple charges including first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested three men in connection to the homicide of an 18-year-old man last month in Ahwatukee.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department arrested Michael Parham, Tyshon McKenzie and Alberto Jimenez on April 21 for multiple charges including first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Anthony Covarrubias was found lying in the road on East Dry Creek Road on March 7 with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the shooting or how investigators allegedly connected the three men to Covarrubias' death.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.