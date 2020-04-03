PHOENIX — Two men are accused of breaking into a Phoenix home and shooting another man, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting near 31st Avenue and Durango Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said, the suspects forced their way into a home and shot the victim.

The victim then returned fire and shot both of the suspects, officials said.

According to police, all three of them were taken by fire crews to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The identities of all those involved were not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing. We will be sure to update this story as more information becomes available.

