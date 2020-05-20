3 hospitalized, including 1 in critical condition, after Phoenix shooting

The Phoenix Police Department says the shooting happened outside a business near Glendale and 19th avenues.

PHOENIX — Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night, including one person with life-threatening injuries, after shots rang out behind a Phoenix business.

The Phoenix Police Department says the shooting happened outside a business near Glendale and 19th avenues around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three victims who were transported to a hospital.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and gathering suspect information.