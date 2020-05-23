3 dead in Goodyear murder-suicide, police say

Police are investigating after two men and a women died in a shooting Wednesday evening.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Police are investigating a double murder-suicide that happened in Goodyear on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a medical call of a man down found 57-year-old Leonard Wayne Payne dead of a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene near Sarival Avenue north of Yuma Road.

They later found two other victims, Leonard's wife Deborah Powers and her 29-year-old son, Mathew Bartholomew Oliver.

Powers was also dead by the time officers arrived. Oliver was taken to a hospital with a critical gunshot wound, but he later died.

Police said Payne was Oliver's stepfather.

The investigation is ongoing.