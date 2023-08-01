3 arrested following 'violent crime spree' in Mesa, police say

Police said three people have been arrested after a series of "violent" events in Mesa on Friday.

MESA, Ariz. — Three people wanted in connection to a "violent crime spree" on Friday that involved robbing multiple victims and even shooting at some of them have been arrested, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police said 18-year-old Isaiah Ortiz and two juvenile suspects are facing multiple charges in connection to the incidents in which a total of eight people were victimized.

Timeline

Police said at 5:41 p.m., officers responded to an area near Baseline Road and Mesa Drive, where they found the ground covered in shell casings and a vehicle with a bullet strike. The suspect vehicle in the incident was described as a black Kia Optima.

A few minutes later, at 5:44 p.m., police said officers responded to another incident at Guerrero Rotary Park. Two victims at the park were approached by three suspects in a black Kia and reportedly robbed. One of those suspects was identified as Ortiz.

According to police, at 5:45 p.m., at a location just south of the park, another victim reported Ortiz pointed a gun at him. The individual said Ortiz tried to rob him. The victim and a witness reported to police that gunshots were fired as the suspect vehicle drove away.

Police said a short time later, an additional victim told officers that one of the juvenile suspects asked him for money. When the victim didn’t give any money to the suspect, Ortiz put a gun to his neck and asked if he wanted to die.

After that, police said the spree continued. Two more victims told officers that the black Kia drove toward them while Oritz pointed a gun at them.

Police locate the suspect vehicle

According to police, officers found the Kia and attempted to stop it. They turned on their patrol car lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over the Kia. The car didn't pull over and instead fled the scene.

Police said the Kia was eventually disabled after it hit another vehicle. All three of the suspect ran away from the car; each headed in a different direction.

Suspects arrested

Officers were able to catch all of the suspects after they fled the vehicle.

According to police, when Ortiz was found by officers, he was in possession of a gun. He also had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said multiple victims were able to identify each of the suspects involved in the crime spree.

Ortiz was placed under arrest after his release from the hospital on Monday.

The two juveniles have been booked into the Durango Juvenile Holding Facility.

Ortiz is facing the following charges:

5 counts armed robbery, a class two felony

5 county aggravated assault, a class three felony

1 count unlawful flight from law enforcement, a class five felony

1 count assisting a criminal street gang, a class three felony

1 count unlawful Discharge of Firearm

