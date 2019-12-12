TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are investigating a shooting around 1 a.m. Thursday morning at the parking lot of the Hyatt Place hotel on Rio Salado Parkway.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man was shot while engaging in a "undetermined type of transaction" with several other individuals.

During that transaction, a struggle over a gun started and the man was shot multiple times, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Tempe police tracked down three men they believe are connected to the shooting.

A 21-year-old man is believed to be the shooter. And a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man are thought to have been present during the shooting.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.