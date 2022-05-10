x
Crime

29 arrested for child sex crimes after Valley-wide police crackdown

Undercover officers would pose as human traffickers and placed online ads for men who were allegedly soliciting illegal sex.

PHOENIX — More than two dozen men across the Valley were arrested for child sex crimes during a coordinated police operation called “Operation April’s Fools.”

Phoenix police announced the arrest of 29 men on Tuesday.

The operation was a joint effort between Phoenix police’s team dedicated to investigating human trafficking and nine city, state and federal agencies.

During the month-long operation, the following men were arrested (with age and alleged crimes):

  1. Moses Angel Compian, 28, Charges: Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor 
  2. Christopher Rodriguez, 49, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering 
  3. Ermino Camilo-Sanchez, 27, Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering 
  4. Robert Armendariz, 52, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation 
  5. Jose Orozco, 21, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation 
  6. Kevin Bock, 56, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor 
  7. Lional Jim, 33, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering 
  8. Ernest Villa, 41, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor 
  9. Jan Michalecko, 66, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering 
  10. Angel Emilio Bowen, 23, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering 
  11. Joseph Michael Robinson, 33, Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual conduct with a Minor 
  12. Jonathan D Rogers, 34, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering 
  13. James Ervin Fulton, 56, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering 
  14. Sebastian Valencio, 37, Aggravated Luring of a Minor of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor 
  15. Jesus DeLeon, 30,Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor 
  16. Ian Douglas, 35, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor 
  17. Joseph LaLicata, 28, Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering 
  18. Willie Guadron, 30, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 
  19. Franklin Meza, 33, Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation 
  20. Daniel Dorame Valenzuela, 34, Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor 
  21. Bryan Gutierrez, 38, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering 
  22. Robert Avril, 30, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor 
  23. Trevor Kim Bartschi, 32, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Money Laundering 
  24. Jesse Macias, 38, Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor 
  25. Alexis Blue Juan, 30, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor 
  26. Sergio Moran, 42, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor 
  27. Hessie Stewart, 28, Pandering, Attempted Control of an Illegal Enterprise 
  28. Carl Gibson, 60, Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor 
  29. Aram Cheesebrow, 44,  Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Resisting Arrest 

The agencies involved include the police departments of Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Surprise, DPS, HIS, the FBI and the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.

