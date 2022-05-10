29 arrested for child sex crimes after Valley-wide police crackdown

PHOENIX — More than two dozen men across the Valley were arrested for child sex crimes during a coordinated police operation called “Operation April’s Fools.”
Phoenix police announced the arrest of 29 men on Tuesday.
The operation was a joint effort between Phoenix police’s team dedicated to investigating human trafficking and nine city, state and federal agencies.
Undercover officers would pose as human traffickers and placed online ads for men who were soliciting illegal sex.
During the month-long operation, the following men were arrested (with age and alleged crimes):
- Moses Angel Compian, 28, Charges: Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor
- Christopher Rodriguez, 49, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
- Ermino Camilo-Sanchez, 27, Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering
- Robert Armendariz, 52, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation
- Jose Orozco, 21, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation
- Kevin Bock, 56, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Lional Jim, 33, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
- Ernest Villa, 41, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Jan Michalecko, 66, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
- Angel Emilio Bowen, 23, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
- Joseph Michael Robinson, 33, Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual conduct with a Minor
- Jonathan D Rogers, 34, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
- James Ervin Fulton, 56, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
- Sebastian Valencio, 37, Aggravated Luring of a Minor of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor
- Jesus DeLeon, 30,Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Ian Douglas, 35, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Joseph LaLicata, 28, Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering
- Willie Guadron, 30, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Franklin Meza, 33, Child Sex Trafficking, Money Laundering and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation
- Daniel Dorame Valenzuela, 34, Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor
- Bryan Gutierrez, 38, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Money Laundering
- Robert Avril, 30, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Trevor Kim Bartschi, 32, Child Sex Trafficking, Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Money Laundering
- Jesse Macias, 38, Child Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Alexis Blue Juan, 30, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Sergio Moran, 42, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Hessie Stewart, 28, Pandering, Attempted Control of an Illegal Enterprise
- Carl Gibson, 60, Child Sex Trafficking, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor
- Aram Cheesebrow, 44, Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Resisting Arrest
The agencies involved include the police departments of Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale, Surprise, DPS, HIS, the FBI and the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.
