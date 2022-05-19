29 arrested in Phoenix for alleged sex crimes involving a child, human trafficking

The undercover operation was conducted by several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An undercover operation conducted by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies concluded with 29 men arrested. The suspects face charges related to sex crimes with minors and human trafficking.

During operation “April Fools” Homeland Security Investigations in partnership with undercover detectives posted ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts with minors.

HSI said the suspects allegedly solicited and/or brokered deals for sex acts.

The ages of the 29 suspects arrested are between 21-66 years old. The crimes took place in Phoenix, Chandler, Surprise, Scottsdale and Mesa.

EN ESPAÑOL: 29 arrestados en Phoenix por presuntos crímenes sexuales con menores y tráfico ilegal de personas

The suspects face several charges which include:

Child sex trafficking

Attempted sex conduct with a minor

Furnishing harmful items to a minor

Money laundering

Aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation

HIS encourages the public to report suspected sex trafficking or any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423, or by completing its online tip form.

The agencies involved in the April Fools operation were HIS, FBI, DPS, Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Glendale and Surprise police departments.

Up to Speed