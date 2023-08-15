$2,500 reward offered in the 1989 homicide of woman in Mohave County

Authorities said on Nov. 24, 1989, the body of a woman was found in Mohave County about a mile and a half from the I-40.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Investigators with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are hoping a reward will spark some new leads in a cold case homicide from 1989.

On Nov. 24, 1989, the body of a woman was found in Mohave County about a mile and a half from the I-40, close to milepost 66, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said due to the state of the woman's body and its level of decomposition, it's believed she was killed several months prior to her body being found.

Through the years attempts, such as DNA matching and investigative interviews, have been made to identify the woman, but have not been successful.

Items found near the victim were also sent off for testing but didn't provide investigators with any leads.

The woman was described as being a white female in the age range of 25-30 years old. She was 5’ 5” tall and weighed 115 pounds.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Mohave Silent Witness for information that helps arrest the person responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

MOHAVE SILENT WITNESS OFFERING REWARD IN MCSO COLD CASE HOMICIDE Mohave Silent Witness has announced that they will be... Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.