A 24-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday after he got into an altercation with a group of men in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department said Ervin Harris was pronounced dead at the shooting scene near 23rd Avenue and Roeser Road.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m., after Harris "had an altercation with a group of males and was shot."

The suspects, who were only described as males leaving in a dark-colored car, left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141.