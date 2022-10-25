24-year-old arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots when being taken into custody

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened at 6:46 a.m. in a neighborhood near State Route 51 and E Glendale Avenue.

PHOENIX — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots while officers struggled to take him into custody early Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex on a report of a fight, they spoke with an adult male and an adult female related to the fight. The officer speaking with the man, identified as Damoin Obrian Walter, ordered Walter to take his hand out of his pocket a number of times, police said.

Walter refused and the officer then struggled with him, which resulted in a gun going off while still in Walter’s pocket.

The struggle continued as the officer was trying to take Walter into custody, police said. During the fight, Walter allegedly fired several more rounds. The other officer on the scene used his electronic control device. Both officers were then able to take Walter into custody.

Walter was booked into the Maricopa County Jail. Both officers suffered minor injuries during this incident and were taken to the hospital to be checked out, police said.

Detectives have taken over the investigation.

