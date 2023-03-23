22-year-old Valley man accused of sexually abusing teenager

The suspect was arrested Saturday after allegations surfaced he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILBERT, Ariz. — A 22-year-old man is in police custody, accused of having inappropriate conduct with a minor.

The Gilbert Police Department said 22-year-old Dyllon DePalma was arrested Saturday after allegations surfaced DePalma allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.

Police said Dyllon is reportedly an instructor/employee of DePalma’s Team USA Martial Arts studio near Lindsay and Pecos roads. The victim is alleged to be a student of that studio.



The Gilbert Police Department encourages any additional victims or anyone with information about this investigation to contact Gilbert police's non-emergency line at 480-503-6500 and reference DR 23-37115.

On March 18, 2023, the Gilbert Police Department arrested 22-year-old Dyllon DePalma following an investigation which alleges that DePalma engaged in Sex Conduct with a 15-year-old minor. (DR 23-37115) pic.twitter.com/V4VsyN2rcf — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) March 24, 2023





Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.