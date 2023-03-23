22-year-old Valley man accused of sexually abusing teenager

GILBERT, Ariz. — A 22-year-old man is in police custody, accused of having inappropriate conduct with a minor.
The Gilbert Police Department said 22-year-old Dyllon DePalma was arrested Saturday after allegations surfaced DePalma allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.
Police said Dyllon is reportedly an instructor/employee of DePalma’s Team USA Martial Arts studio near Lindsay and Pecos roads. The victim is alleged to be a student of that studio.
The Gilbert Police Department encourages any additional victims or anyone with information about this investigation to contact Gilbert police's non-emergency line at 480-503-6500 and reference DR 23-37115.
