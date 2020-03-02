COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A man was found guilty of hitting and killing a person in the road in Cottonwood, Ariz., while driving dangerously fast, police say.

Jesse Michael Etienne, 21, was found guilty of second-degree murder on an incident in 2018.

On the night of July 10, 2018, a Cottonwood police officer patrolling State Route 260 near Western Road noticed a vehicle was traveling at 107 miles per hour at a 55 mph limit zone.

The vehicle entered a 45 mph zone at a speed of 100 mph, the officer said. The driver ran a red light at the intersection of Western Road, where he struck a pedestrian.

The driver, later identified by Cottonwood police as Etienne, lost control of the vehicle rolling several times about a quarter of a mile away. Police said the body was found near the vehicle.

Etienne was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He can face a minimum of 16 years and a maximum of 25 years in an Arizona Department of Corrections.

