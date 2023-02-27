20-year-old shot to death at Circle K in Peoria

Police said no arrests have been made in Sunday night's shooting at a Peoria gas station.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Goodyear man was killed Sunday night after he was fatally shot at a Circle K store in Peoria, police said.

The victim had driven up to the gas station near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard at about 5:30 p.m. with a group of four other men, according to the Peoria Police Department. Two of the men exited the car and got into an argument before one of them was shot, police said.

The wounded man then ran into the convenience store while the other men drove off.

The 20-year-old later died from his injuries. No arrests have been made yet but the car that the four other men fled in was later recovered, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Peoria police at 623-773-7045.

