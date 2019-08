Two men have died after a double shooting in Glendale Sunday morning.

The Glendale Police Department say officers responded to the scene near Maryland Avenue and 63rd Avenue around 5:35 a.m. and found two male victims.

The two men were transported to the hospital in critical condition. They later died.

More information would be released Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information on the shooting they can call Glendale police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.