2 Valley men busted after police find fentanyl in unicorn backpack

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz — Two Valley men have been arrested after investigators searched their vehicle and allegedly discovered 37 pounds of fentanyl concealed inside a pink backpack.
Ray Rodriguez, 22, of Glendale and 22-year-old Nathan Perez of Avondale were taken into custody on April 27 after state troopers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 17 near milepost 265.
A narcotics police dog allegedly alerted troopers to possible drugs concealed inside the suspects' vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
During a search of the car, troopers allegedly found one gram of cocaine, a loaded AK-47 style pistol, and 37.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside a backpack and suitcase.
Rodriguez and Perez were booked into the Yavapai County jail for multiple drug offenses.
The Phoenix Police Department also recently made a drug arrest in the 3800 block of West Berridge Lane. The suspect, Demetri Mendez, was taken into custody on booked on multiple charges.
Silent Witness:
Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.
The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.
Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.
Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.
Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.