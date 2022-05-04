2 Valley men busted after police find fentanyl in unicorn backpack

Police arrested two Valley men last week after investigators allegedly found 37 pounds of fentanyl concealed inside a backpack.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz — Two Valley men have been arrested after investigators searched their vehicle and allegedly discovered 37 pounds of fentanyl concealed inside a pink backpack.

Ray Rodriguez, 22, of Glendale and 22-year-old Nathan Perez of Avondale were taken into custody on April 27 after state troopers conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 17 near milepost 265.

A narcotics police dog allegedly alerted troopers to possible drugs concealed inside the suspects' vehicle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

During a search of the car, troopers allegedly found one gram of cocaine, a loaded AK-47 style pistol, and 37.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside a backpack and suitcase.

Rodriguez and Perez were booked into the Yavapai County jail for multiple drug offenses.

The Phoenix Police Department also recently made a drug arrest in the 3800 block of West Berridge Lane. The suspect, Demetri Mendez, was taken into custody on booked on multiple charges.

#WhileYouWereSleeping an officer in the #PHXPDCactusParkPrecinct followed up on neighborhood drug complaint, and recognized the suspected drug dealer with a felony warrant. Demetri Mendez was stopped near 3800 W Berridge, arrested and booked on multiple charges. #GoodPoliceWork pic.twitter.com/AK50BHjMDx — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 4, 2022

