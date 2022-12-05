2 teens indicted for 8 felonies in Valley 'racing' incident that killed 4 people

The two 17-year-olds have been indicted for four counts of manslaughter after they were allegedly involved in a fatal crash on July 22 in Phoenix.

The two 17-year-olds allegedly involved in causing a fatal Phoenix crash that killed four people on July 22 have both been charged with several felony charges.

A Maricopa County grand jury recently indicted the two teens with four counts of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and three counts of endangerment. One of the teens was also charged with leaving the scene of the deadly crash.

The charges stem from an alleged street racing incident near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road that killed a Lyft driver and his two passengers.

A teenager in the car driven by one of the defendants also died from injuries sustained in the crash.

"This type of reckless behavior must stop and for those who continue to engage in this type of dangerous activity, you will be held accountable,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement.

If convicted on all the charges in their indictment, the two defendants could face a lengthy prison sentence. Court records show the defendants were recently arraigned in court on the charges.

