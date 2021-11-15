2 teens hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Maricopa

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Highway 347 and Honeycutt Avenue around 8:13 p.m.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Two teenage boys were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting happened in Maricopa on Monday night.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Highway 347 and Honeycutt Avenue around 8:13 p.m. That's across the street from Maricopa High School.

Police were called out to the area and found the two boys with gunshot wounds and rushed both to a hospital. It’s unknown how severely wounded they are.

The victims have not been identified.

Officers are still investigating the area and couldn’t provide a description of any suspects or any vehicles involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest on this story.

