2 teens hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Maricopa

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Two teenage boys were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting happened in Maricopa on Monday night.
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Highway 347 and Honeycutt Avenue around 8:13 p.m. That's across the street from Maricopa High School.
Police were called out to the area and found the two boys with gunshot wounds and rushed both to a hospital. It’s unknown how severely wounded they are.
The victims have not been identified.
Officers are still investigating the area and couldn’t provide a description of any suspects or any vehicles involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest on this story.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.