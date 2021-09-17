2 teens charged for making false threats to two Mesa high schools

The two incidents on Friday are isolated from one another and from the bomb threat at Mesa High School on Wednesday, according to police.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department charged two teens from two different schools for making false threats on Friday.

A 14-year-old female student from Red Mountain High School was charged with making a threat, a misdemeanor, after she allegedly claimed she had an explosive device in her backpack around 9:30 a.m., police said.

Once the girl was identified by officers she admitted to making a false claim, police said.

A 15-year-old male student from Dobson High School has been charged with making threats and interference or disruption of an educational facility, a felony, after posting a threat on social media that led to a lockdown around 7:30 a.m., police said.

The boy admitted to making the threat online after he was identified by officers, police said.

Both teens were released into the custody of their legal guardians following the conclusion of the investigations. Charges in each case were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney Office's juvenile division.

Mesa police said that the two incidents reported on Friday are isolated from one another and from the incident at Mesa High School on Wednesday.

In a statement released from the Mesa Public Schools, it was announced that the students involved will receive appropriate disciplinary consequences pending the outcome of the investigation. Consequences for threats can range from suspension to expulsion.

The Mesa Police Department is asking that anyone with information about any of the recent threat incidents call 480-644-2211.

