PHOENIX — Two people are in custody after a driver allegedly stole a vehicle, attempted to ram an Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol car and then fled the scene on foot.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Kameron Lee said in an email the driver tried to ram the patrol car in the area of 23rd and Northern avenues before he and a passenger fled.

A search was conducted. Both suspects were taken into custody after one of them broke into a home in the area.

No one was injured. There are no suspects on the loose, Lee said.

Washington High School near 23rd and Glendale avenues was on temporary lockdown, but classes had not started when the search was underway.



MORE CRIME ARTICLES:

• Man shot, killed by police in northern Arizona after brutally assaulting son, mother with guitar

• Court docs claim DPS missed evidence linking accused serial killer to Valley Freeway Shootings

• 2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

• Lori Vallow's niece denies claims she knows where JJ and Tylee are