Police: Suspects arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Tempe

Ki'Marion Woods was shot and killed on the night of July 28 near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two suspects are facing several felony charges for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old last week in Tempe.

Christian Renteria has allegedly confessed to shooting and killing Ki'Marion Woods on the night of July 28. He was taken into custody by Tempe police earlier this week.

Javier Cruz has also been arrested by police on suspicion of being involved in Woods' death.

The suspects allegedly shot the teenager near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive before fleeing the scene. They were later apprehended after investigators interviewed witnesses and recovered cell phone data, Tempe police said.

Renteria has been charged with first-degree murder, 14 counts of endangerment, and criminal damage. Cruz is facing charges of first-degree murder and selling marijuana.

