2 suspects arrested, accused of stealing vehicle after fatal crash

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police arrested two suspects involved in a fatal crash early Friday morning in the area of 71st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Just after midnight, a Chevy Silverado was westbound on Thomas Road and turned left to go south on 71st Avenue. The vehicle was occupied by two 20-year-old males, Phoenix PD said.

A Ford Focus, occupied by a 35-year-old male driver and 42-year-old male passenger, was eastbound on Thomas Road and collided with the Silverado in the intersection. Phoenix PD said. The adult male driver of the Focus sustained serious injuries, and the adult male Focus passenger was killed in the crash.

A third vehicle, a Chevy Avalanche, stopped and an adult male driver and adult male passenger got out of the vehicle to help the people injured in the collision, Phoenix PD said.

The two men got out of the Silverado, retrieved weapons and ammunition, and then got into the Avalanche and stole it, Phoenix PD said. The suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle before police arrived.

Officers located the stolen Avalanche leaving a residence near 75th Avenue and Palm Lane. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was the male passenger in the Silverado, Phoenix PD said. Officers returned to the residence and found the driver of the Silverado. He eventually exited the residence after negotiations and was arrested.

