Police looking for these 2 cars in deadly Maricopa County hit-and-run

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A search is on for the possible suspect car that slammed into a pedestrian in a rural part of Maricopa County over the weekend and left them to die.

Deputies were called out to El Mirage Road and Northern Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday and found a person lying on the roadway. An investigation found that the victim, identified as 27-year-old Jose Alvarez, was struck by a car that then fled the area.

Little information was available at the time, but deputies released two possible car models that were driven by the suspect on Monday.

MCSO identified the vehicle possibly being a red 2011 to 2013 Kia Optima and a gray 2001 to 2006 Nissan Altima.

The Optima would have damage to its front, left side that includes damage to the headlight, fender, side mirror and hood.

The Altima would likely also have damage to its front, left side with damage to its fender driver’s side wheel area.

Anyone with information about the driver can call MCSO at 602-876-1011 or (602) 876-TIPS (8477).

These are not the actual suspect cars, but they will look similar.

