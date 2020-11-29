2 people transferred to hospital after shooting incident in Glendale

A woman is being treated for injuries and a man has been pronounced dead, police say.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One person is being treated and another was pronounced dead following a shooting incident on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of North 57th Drive for a shooting report, police said.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were located in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were transferred to the hospital, police said.

The female victim is being treated and the male was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.