2 people transferred to hospital after shooting incident in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One person is being treated and another was pronounced dead following a shooting incident on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 7100 block of North 57th Drive for a shooting report, police said.
The two victims, a man and a woman, were located in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were transferred to the hospital, police said.
The female victim is being treated and the male was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.
Officers arrested a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.