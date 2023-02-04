Police looking for suspect after two people were shot in central Phoenix

The shooting happened near 13th and Fillmore streets Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A juvenile and a man have been hospitalized following a shooting near 13th and Fillmore streets Sunday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said an individual they described as a juvenile was taken to the hospital by the fire department and has non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile's age was not provided by the police.

Witnesses drove the man to the hospital following the shooting. He has life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects have been arrested, according to police.

This is a developing story; additional details will be released as they become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.