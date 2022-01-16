2 people shot at assisted living facility in Sun City

Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds at an assisted living facility on Royal Oak Road.

SUN CITY, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot at an assisted living facility in Sun City Sunday morning.

The two people were found with gunshot wounds at a facility located on 9925 W Royal Oak Road around 9:30 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies have not yet released the identities or the conditions of the victims nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials also do not have any suspects in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.