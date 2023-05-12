2 people dead after Phoenix apartment shooting

A man and woman were found in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, but no suspects are being sought in the incident, police said.

PHOENIX — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in a Phoenix apartment Thursday night, the city's police department said.

Officers were called to the scene after getting multiple calls reporting shots were fired near the intersection of Valley Parkway and 27th Drive, the department said. Tactical Support was able to enter the apartment, where they found the bodies of the man and the woman with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating the scene and consider it a homicide, but police are reportedly not searching for any suspects.

Police have yet to release the following information:

The identity of the man and the woman

The events leading up to the shooting

Whether a weapon was found at the scene

