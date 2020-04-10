Drugs seized, 2 arrested during traffic stop in Cottonwood

During a traffic stop, Cottonwood police seized Fentanyl and Methamphetamine in early September

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — During a routine traffic stop around noon on Sept. 3, Cottonwood police officers seized more than 10 pounds of illegal drugs and arrested two people.

Officers were conducting a highway stop on a black 2008 Audi traveling northbound on I-17, police said.

During the stop, officers noticed the driver, Jose Alfredo Soto-Vega, 27, did not have a valid driver's license. A narcotics K-9 free-air sniff was conducted outside the vehicle, police said.

The K-9 alerted to a positive scent of narcotics. Officers searched the vehicle where they found five pounds of meth and five-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl pills.

Soto-Vega and the passenger, Stephanie Avalos, 29, were both arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.