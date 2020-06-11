Two people arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Prescott Valley

An adult and a teen attempted to rob a man sitting in his car on Monday night, police say.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — An adult and a teen were arrested on Monday night for attempting to rob a man sitting in a vehicle parked at a Davis Fast Stop in Prescott Valley.

The two suspects approached the vehicle and Francisco J. Castro, 19, put a knife to the victims neck demanding money. The victim was able to defend himself causing the suspects to flee the scene, police said.

A follow-up investigation led to Castro's arrest and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy, police said.

Castro was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for robbery, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The teen was booked into the YCSO Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges.