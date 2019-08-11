The Arizona Department of Gambling shut down an illegal gambling syndicate in the Northwest Valley, authorities announced Friday.

Investigators allege the business, AZ Internet Cafe, provided patrons access to illegal gambling devices and allowed them to create and use online accounts to bet on unlawful internet sweepstakes video games.

ADG, with the help of Surprise and Peoria police departments, searched two AZ Internet Cafe locations at 13930 W Camino Del Sol #117 in Sun City West and 9635 W Peoria Avenue #104 in Peoria.

ADG agents seized two Dragon video game tables, 24 computers and about $5,500 in cash.

Agents interviewed three people involved in the gambling operations. Those individuals were later released pending charges.

“While it’s important that owners and operators of illegal gambling activities be held accountable, each of us plays a part in ensuring that gaming in Arizona is conducted in a socially responsible manner,” said Ted Vogt, ADG Director.

Dozens of illegal gambling businesses have been shut down in recent years. Authorities say these operations are often located near residential neighborhoods and attract other illegal activity.

If you have information about suspected illegal gambling anywhere in Arizona, please contact ADG at (602) 771-4263.