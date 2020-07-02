Two men were stabbed after a fight at a parking lot in Phoenix late Thursday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the two men were hanging out in a parking lot near 32nd Street and McDowell Road around 9 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police said the men were approached by two unknown suspects, who were also men.

The suspects asked the victims where they were from, and then a fight ensued.

Both victims were stabbed during the fight.

The victims ran to the area of 31st Street and Granada Road, about .3 miles away, and called police.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are still on the loose.

No other information was immediately given.