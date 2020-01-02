Two victims are in critical condition but stable after a shooting took place in west Phoenix early Saturday.

The victims, described as a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were found with gunshot injuries after a shooting near 95th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers found the first victim on the ground in the parking lot next to a vehicle around 2:30 a.m.

While they were securing the scene, officers got information that another victim was dropped off at a nearby hospital, also with gunshot injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Phoenix Police encourages anyone with information to contact our non-emergency police number at 602-262-6151 or to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS.