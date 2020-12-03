PHOENIX — Two men have been indicted in the murder of a New Mexico man whose body was found in Arizona last August.

Shawn Eckard and Jason Eric Johnson have been indicted in Navajo County for first degree murder of Craig Cavanaugh, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

They were served warrants on Feb. 28 and March 5. They are pending appearance in Navajo County.

Eckard is currently in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Johnson is currently in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Cavanaugh went missing early last July. According to Farmington, New Mexico, police, Cavanaugh was headed to Peoria for a job but never arrived.

His cell phone last pinged in Payson and a witness said they saw him in Payson, but no evidence supported that statement, according to investigators.

Investigators said two men used his credit cards in Payson, Glendale and Peoria between July 5 and July 7.

Cavanaugh's Toyota Tacoma was found a few days later on July 12.

His body was found on Aug. 5 in a wooded area just off Highway 260 outside Heber. The body was identified by fingerprints.

RELATED: Body of missing New Mexico man found in Arizona